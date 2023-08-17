Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 479,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 885.4 days.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEGXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

