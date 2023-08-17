Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $0.35 to $0.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

