Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 5.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.19. 452,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,416,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 123,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $6,350,266.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,123 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,398.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 36,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,876,300.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 123,811 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $6,350,266.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,123 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,398.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,285 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,362 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after buying an additional 187,337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after acquiring an additional 314,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

