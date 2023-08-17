Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 38,690,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Affirm stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.12.
In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
