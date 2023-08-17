Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 38,690,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Affirm Trading Down 0.9 %

Affirm stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after purchasing an additional 754,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after buying an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

