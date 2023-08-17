Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $31,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

