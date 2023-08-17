agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 151,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,950,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $351,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,840.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,750. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 165.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 48.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 102.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,295 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.