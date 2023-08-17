Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.8 %

ABNB opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

