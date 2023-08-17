Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $106.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.93.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.68 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $529,857.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $529,857.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,045 shares of company stock worth $275,398 and have sold 41,718 shares worth $3,994,557. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.