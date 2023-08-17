Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Akerna Price Performance
KERNW stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
Akerna Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Akerna
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.