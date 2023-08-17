Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,966.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

