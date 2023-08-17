Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.14%. Research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

