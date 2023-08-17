AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 325358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Specifically, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $10,311,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

