Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $178.71

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $178.71 and last traded at $178.78, with a volume of 121505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

