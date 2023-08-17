Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 49677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALPN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $635.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.