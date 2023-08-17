Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$64.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$49.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$61.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.79%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

