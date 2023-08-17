Amber Lee Mason Buys 19,000 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MKTW opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 18.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 467,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

