Amber Lee Mason Buys 19,000 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MarketWise Stock Performance
MKTW opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.75.
MarketWise Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MKTW
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MarketWise
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.