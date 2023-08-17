American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of American Financial Group worth $105,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $113.19 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.99 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

