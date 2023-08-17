Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,612,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,859,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,121.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Amplifon Stock Performance

About Amplifon

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

