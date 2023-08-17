Analysts Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $341.55

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get AON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

AON Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.28 on Monday. AON has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.44 and its 200-day moving average is $320.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.