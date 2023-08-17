Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $133.50

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

NYSE:APTV opened at $95.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.