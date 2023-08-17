Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Price Target at $2,716.00

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,489.52 on Monday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,475.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,508.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

