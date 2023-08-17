Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $35.21

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

CSX stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in CSX by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in CSX by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,306,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

