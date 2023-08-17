Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $13.64

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135 over the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

