Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $18.57

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

