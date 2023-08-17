Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of MOR opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

