Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $116.88

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $101.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $21,557,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,774,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.