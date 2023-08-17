Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$93.86

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$84.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.62. The stock has a market cap of C$154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.32 and a twelve month high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.5629336 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

