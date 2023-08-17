Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $94.60

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,307,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 213.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.