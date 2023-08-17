Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,070 shares of company stock worth $90,839. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

