Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1504537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Specifically, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,105.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $199,105.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AAOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a market cap of $433.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.