Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.68, but opened at $37.63. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcellx shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 295,595 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,299,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,468 shares of company stock worth $13,765,370. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

