Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.