Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Up 3.7%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. 167,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 949,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Down 16.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.