Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

