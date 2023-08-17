Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.74%.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
