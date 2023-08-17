Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
ASGOF stock opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.26. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.62.
Asante Gold Company Profile
