Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $23.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE ASPN opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

