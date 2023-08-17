Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAME. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 million, a P/E ratio of 173.17 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

