Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Director Sells $25,236.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLCP stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is a boost from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also

