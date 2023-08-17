Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $112.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

