Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.40

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 72.68 ($0.92), with a volume of 263779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Atrato Onsite Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROOF

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

Atrato Onsite Energy Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.74. The firm has a market cap of £109.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,437.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrato Onsite Energy

In related news, insider Duncan Neale bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £2,473.40 ($3,137.64). Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.