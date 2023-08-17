Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.40

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 72.68 ($0.92), with a volume of 263779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Atrato Onsite Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16,666.67%.
In related news, insider Duncan Neale bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £2,473.40 ($3,137.64). Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
