Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Sells $1,060,314.00 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ALV opened at $91.68 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

