Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $27.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.79 on Monday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Avantor by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,162,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avantor by 752.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,879,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avantor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 114,852 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Avantor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 305,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $16,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

