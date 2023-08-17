Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 295 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.19 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

