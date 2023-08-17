Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 590 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in GSK were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 98.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

