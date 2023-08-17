Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,100 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

