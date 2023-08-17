Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

BRFS stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. On average, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

