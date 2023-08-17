Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 10,321 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

JD opened at $34.88 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

