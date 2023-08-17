Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 2,613 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

