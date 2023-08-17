Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

