Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trimble by 97.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $425,775. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

